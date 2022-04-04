TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Rating Increased to Buy at Industrial Alliance Securities

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a C$74.00 price target on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 3.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TRP. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 target price on shares of TC Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$68.74.

TSE:TRP traded up C$0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$71.83. 529,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,189,688. The stock has a market capitalization of C$70.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62. TC Energy has a 52-week low of C$57.71 and a 52-week high of C$73.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$68.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$64.18.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.06. The business had revenue of C$3.58 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.4899999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci sold 8,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.00, for a total transaction of C$563,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$426,120. Also, Director Mark Yeomans acquired 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$71.04 per share, with a total value of C$29,906.32. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$212,185.73. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,411 shares of company stock valued at $443,372 and have sold 128,831 shares valued at $8,895,866.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

