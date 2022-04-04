TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Raised to “Buy” at Industrial Alliance Securities

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a C$74.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. CIBC lowered shares of TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.30.

NYSE:TRP opened at $57.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.88. The stock has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $44.77 and a 1-year high of $58.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 14.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

