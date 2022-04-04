Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $49.50 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.86.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

NYSE TMHC opened at $27.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.52. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $35.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $108,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,149 shares of company stock valued at $152,974. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,563,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $614,006,000 after buying an additional 212,944 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,386,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,094,000 after purchasing an additional 17,131 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 3,433,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,062 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,796,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,790,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,546,000 after purchasing an additional 39,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home (Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.