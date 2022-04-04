Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
TMHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $49.50 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.86.
NYSE TMHC opened at $27.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.52. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $35.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
In other news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $108,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,149 shares of company stock valued at $152,974. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,563,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $614,006,000 after buying an additional 212,944 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,386,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,094,000 after purchasing an additional 17,131 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 3,433,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,062 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,796,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,790,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,546,000 after purchasing an additional 39,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.
About Taylor Morrison Home (Get Rating)
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
