Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TRGP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Targa Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Targa Resources from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $77.34 on Thursday. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $77.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.78 and its 200 day moving average is $57.70.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -1,272.61%.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

