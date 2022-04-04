Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.41 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Tapestry reported sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year sales of $6.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.75 billion to $6.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $7.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. Tapestry had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on TPR. Barclays raised their target price on Tapestry from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat bought 5,700 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $197,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. swisspartners Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,858,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 346,406 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,049 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,050,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 31.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,537 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 57,267 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 38,286 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TPR traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,410,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,981,578. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

