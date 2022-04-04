Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TTWO. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $198.06.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $151.88 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $133.54 and a twelve month high of $195.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.65.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.1% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 83.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 45,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 20,635 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

