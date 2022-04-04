T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TROW. The Goldman Sachs Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $188.15.

TROW opened at $152.86 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $133.07 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.70. The firm has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth $5,688,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 9,476 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

