Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYPR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.59. The company had a trading volume of 25,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,398. Sypris Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $56.67 million, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYPR. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sypris Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sypris Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 120.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 27,858 shares in the last quarter. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

