Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Symrise from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Symrise from €141.00 ($154.95) to €135.00 ($148.35) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

SYIEY traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.95. 41,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,541. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.85. Symrise has a 1 year low of $25.97 and a 1 year high of $37.54.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

