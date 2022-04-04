Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) Receives €120.09 Average PT from Analysts

Symrise AG (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Sell” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €120.09 ($131.97).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SY1 shares. Berenberg Bank set a €119.00 ($130.77) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €117.00 ($128.57) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($126.37) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($127.47) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €135.00 ($148.35) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of Symrise stock traded down €0.25 ($0.27) on Friday, reaching €108.60 ($119.34). The company had a trading volume of 211,552 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €104.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €115.83. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($62.59) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($80.75).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

