SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SIVB. Barclays lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $860.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $771.94.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $547.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $474.20 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $581.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $653.82.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total transaction of $2,785,239.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total value of $3,754,834.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,812 shares of company stock valued at $13,566,394 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,160,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,273,011,000 after purchasing an additional 439,970 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $801,323,000 after purchasing an additional 372,184 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 436,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,475,000 after purchasing an additional 167,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,556.2% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 151,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,981,000 after purchasing an additional 142,668 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

