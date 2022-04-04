SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Stock Price Up 9.6% on Analyst Upgrade

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 9.6% on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $21.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. SunPower traded as high as $23.59 and last traded at $23.47. Approximately 121,213 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,815,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.41.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of SunPower from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of SunPower from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SunPower has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SunPower in the fourth quarter worth about $11,756,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SunPower in the fourth quarter worth about $690,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SunPower by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in SunPower in the fourth quarter worth about $1,821,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in SunPower in the fourth quarter worth about $629,000. 34.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.96 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.58.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $384.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.77 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

