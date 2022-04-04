SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) PT Raised to $21.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 10.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SPWR. Cowen increased their target price on shares of SunPower from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised shares of SunPower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SunPower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Get SunPower alerts:

SPWR traded up $2.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.48. 101,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,815,164. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.58. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.96 and a beta of 1.99.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). SunPower had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $384.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SunPower will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in SunPower by 106.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in SunPower in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower (Get Rating)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.