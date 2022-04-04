SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) PT Raised to $21.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 10.56% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SPWR. Cowen increased their target price on shares of SunPower from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised shares of SunPower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SunPower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.
SPWR traded up $2.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.48. 101,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,815,164. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.58. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.96 and a beta of 1.99.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in SunPower by 106.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in SunPower in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.
About SunPower (Get Rating)
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.
