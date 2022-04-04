Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$41.61.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SU. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. CSFB set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total value of C$2,050,545.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.11, for a total transaction of C$2,346,804.00. Insiders sold a total of 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,799 over the last three months.

TSE:SU traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$41.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,520,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,151,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$21.90 and a 1-year high of C$43.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$33.23.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.70 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 5.4299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

About Suncor Energy (Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.