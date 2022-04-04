SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Stake Boosted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 27.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after buying an additional 177,072 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 25.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 315,129 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 64,690 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 54.1% in the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 79,194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 46.7% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,825 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 107,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SXC shares. StockNews.com upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of SXC opened at $9.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $9.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.13.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $365.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.90 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

