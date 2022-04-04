Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $66.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) to report sales of $66.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.30 million and the lowest is $66.00 million. Sumo Logic posted sales of $54.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full-year sales of $290.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $290.00 million to $291.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $343.89 million, with estimates ranging from $340.22 million to $349.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SUMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sumo Logic from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.31.

In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $44,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $59,340.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sumo Logic by 358.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Sumo Logic by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SUMO stock opened at $11.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.78. Sumo Logic has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 2.51.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

