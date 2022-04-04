Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SMLP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of NYSE:SMLP traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.63. The stock had a trading volume of 53,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,554. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average is $26.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Summit Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $46.64.

Summit Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SMLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported ($2.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($2.14). Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $99.21 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMLP. UBS Group AG grew its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 15.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 26,112.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 68.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. 35.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

