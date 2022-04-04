Strs Ohio Sells 1,400 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.08% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter worth $286,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter worth $294,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 17.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 66.3% in the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of JBSS opened at $85.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $987.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.12. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a one year low of $76.57 and a one year high of $94.97.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $253.21 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 6.66%.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son (Get Rating)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.