Strs Ohio Raises Stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CYH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Community Health Systems by 13,891.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CYH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Health Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $11.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.30. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

