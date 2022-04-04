Strs Ohio Increases Stake in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WLL. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000.

Several research firms have commented on WLL. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.88.

Shares of NYSE:WLL opened at $81.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.62. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $32.39 and a 1-year high of $90.89.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $473.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

