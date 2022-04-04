Strs Ohio Has $817,000 Stock Holdings in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 29,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ryerson in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryerson alerts:

In other Ryerson news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYI opened at $34.75 on Monday. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $39.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.61.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.53. Ryerson had a return on equity of 80.49% and a net margin of 5.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ryerson’s payout ratio is 5.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ryerson in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Ryerson (Get Rating)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.