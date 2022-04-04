Strs Ohio Has $774,000 Stock Holdings in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.17% of SmartFinancial worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMBK. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the third quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 116.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 97.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 432,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SmartFinancial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

SmartFinancial stock opened at $25.63 on Monday. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $28.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $432.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.72.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

