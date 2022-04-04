Strs Ohio Grows Stock Position in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.16% of Haynes International worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 135.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 136.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the third quarter worth about $2,018,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International stock opened at $48.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 5.45. The company has a market cap of $607.80 million, a PE ratio of 157.42 and a beta of 1.35. Haynes International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13.

Haynes International ( NASDAQ:HAYN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.43 million for the quarter. Haynes International had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 1.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Haynes International, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is 283.88%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Haynes International from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Haynes International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Haynes International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

