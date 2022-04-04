Strs Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,931 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Masco were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Masco by 551.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in Masco by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 450.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAS. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Masco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.50 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.73.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $51.55 on Monday. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $50.47 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.67.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.04). Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $1,448,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $671,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,842 shares of company stock worth $5,990,173 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

