StockNews.com Lowers LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded LKQ from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.80.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $45.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.58. LKQ has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.66.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that LKQ will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. LKQ’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in LKQ by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,174,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,793,000 after buying an additional 38,794 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $357,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 10,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

