StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker's stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Zendesk from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zendesk from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.30.

Zendesk stock opened at $123.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of -66.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.17 and its 200-day moving average is $108.89. Zendesk has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $155.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 30.17% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zendesk will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total transaction of $781,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $4,286,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,074 shares of company stock valued at $13,858,464 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 5.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Zendesk during the third quarter worth $35,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Zendesk by 121.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 102,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,894,000 after acquiring an additional 56,029 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Zendesk during the third quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in Zendesk by 68.8% during the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

