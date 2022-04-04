StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WING has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark began coverage on Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a hold rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wingstop from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Wingstop from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $181.53.

Shares of WING opened at $116.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.10. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $107.96 and a 1 year high of $187.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.35.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.55%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $795,717.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $53,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,835 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Wingstop by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 641.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

