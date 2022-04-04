StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Verso (NYSE:VRS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verso (NYSE:VRS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Verso from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BWS Financial lowered Verso from a top pick rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of VRS opened at $26.99 on Thursday. Verso has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $27.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.23. The firm has a market cap of $786.89 million, a PE ratio of 207.62 and a beta of 1.91.

Verso ( NYSE:VRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Verso had a positive return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verso will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas FRM LLC bought a new stake in Verso during the fourth quarter worth $74,355,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Verso by 902.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,035,000 after buying an additional 434,304 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Verso during the fourth quarter worth $11,430,000. Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Verso during the fourth quarter worth $8,106,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verso during the fourth quarter worth $6,692,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verso Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated and uncoated freesheet, coated groundwood, supercalendered, specialty, and packaging papers; and pulp to manufacture printing, writing and specialty paper grades, and tissue and other products.

