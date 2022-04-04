StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Townsquare Media from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th.
NYSE:TSQ opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.69. Townsquare Media has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.25.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 193,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 33,891 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Townsquare Media by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 16,230 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Townsquare Media by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 67,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 40,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Townsquare Media by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 27,053 shares in the last quarter. 50.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Townsquare Media Company Profile (Get Rating)
Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.
