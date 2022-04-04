StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Townsquare Media from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

NYSE:TSQ opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.69. Townsquare Media has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.25.

Townsquare Media ( NYSE:TSQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.21). Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 75.32% and a net margin of 4.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Townsquare Media will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 193,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 33,891 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Townsquare Media by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 16,230 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Townsquare Media by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 67,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 40,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Townsquare Media by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 27,053 shares in the last quarter. 50.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

