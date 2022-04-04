StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TopBuild (NYSE:BLD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

BLD has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lowered TopBuild from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Benchmark cut their price target on TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zelman & Associates raised TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TopBuild from $278.00 to $219.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TopBuild has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $268.44.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $183.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.46. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $179.50 and a 1-year high of $284.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.20. TopBuild had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TopBuild by 144.2% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after buying an additional 35,633 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TopBuild by 76.0% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,469,000 after purchasing an additional 74,805 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in TopBuild by 6.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,145,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,688,000 after purchasing an additional 66,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in TopBuild by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

