StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SGC. TheStreet downgraded Superior Group of Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Superior Group of Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $293.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.96. Superior Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $27.25.

Superior Group of Companies ( NASDAQ:SGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.68 million. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 5.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGC. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 13.8% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 159,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,242,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 50,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 8,368 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 57,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Group of Companies (Get Rating)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and healthcare facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

