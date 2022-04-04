StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

SSB has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on SouthState from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens lifted their price target on SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SouthState from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.34.

SSB opened at $81.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.68. SouthState has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $93.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.85.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.91 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 33.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SouthState will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $129,275.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $420,849.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,285 shares of company stock worth $796,555 in the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SouthState in the fourth quarter worth about $30,084,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,108,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,382,000 after acquiring an additional 817,881 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 123,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SouthState in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

