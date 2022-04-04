StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Pure Cycle from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PCYO opened at $12.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.68. The company has a market cap of $289.22 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.86. Pure Cycle has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Pure Cycle ( NASDAQ:PCYO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 129.00% and a return on equity of 20.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCYO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Pure Cycle by 20.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Pure Cycle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 252,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 552,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 14,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 73,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. 62.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pure Cycle (Get Rating)

Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the development of diversified land and water resource. It operates through the Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development segments. The Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services segment offers water and wastewater services to customers for fees, the water is provided by the company using water rights owned or controlled by the company, and developing infrastructure to divert, treat, and distribute that water and collect, treat, and reuse wastewater.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.