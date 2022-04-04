StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI cut Prudential Financial from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Prudential Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an underperform rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.77.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU traded down $1.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.71. 9,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $92.18 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.73%.

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $237,110.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 2,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $219,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,982 shares of company stock valued at $15,924,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.