StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:PED opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.79 million, a PE ratio of -139.00 and a beta of 0.94. PEDEVCO has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $2.44.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

