StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Shares of OCUL traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,438. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.90.

Ocular Therapeutix ( NASDAQ:OCUL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 15.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 6,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,842.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 130,632 shares of company stock valued at $696,590. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter worth about $184,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 47.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after buying an additional 157,541 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 41.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 26,146 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 14.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

