StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NOC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $427.27.

Northrop Grumman stock traded down $7.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $447.77. The company had a trading volume of 7,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,818. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $322.90 and a 12-month high of $490.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $417.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.05. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.59 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.40%.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.87, for a total value of $102,271.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total transaction of $64,678.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,177,771,000 after purchasing an additional 123,221 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,079,988,000 after purchasing an additional 742,676 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,548,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $915,191,000 after purchasing an additional 88,751 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $667,772,000 after purchasing an additional 128,163 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,429,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $514,655,000 after acquiring an additional 99,024 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

