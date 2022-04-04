StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nelnet (NYSE:NNI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nelnet from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Nelnet alerts:

NYSE:NNI traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.49. 402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,763. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 57.43, a current ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. Nelnet has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $99.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.88.

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $394.49 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 11.34%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Nelnet’s payout ratio is presently 9.41%.

In other news, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $48,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,852,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Nelnet by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA purchased a new stake in Nelnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Nelnet by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 9,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Nelnet by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

About Nelnet (Get Rating)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.