StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.75.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $59.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.52 and its 200-day moving average is $67.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 88.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $42.94 and a 12-month high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.07 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 59,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $4,112,704.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $53,282.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,576 shares of company stock valued at $17,938,429 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,581,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,046,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,360,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,032 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,286,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $406,403,000 after purchasing an additional 747,592 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,422.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,852,000 after purchasing an additional 529,738 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 707.1% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 471,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,353,000 after purchasing an additional 413,297 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

