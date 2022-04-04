StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

LHX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $252.73.

Shares of LHX opened at $253.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $200.71 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $236.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.88.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,218,000 after buying an additional 112,044 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5,087.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

