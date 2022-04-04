StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IAC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $173.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $170.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $170.15.
Shares of IAC stock opened at $101.23 on Thursday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $93.60 and a fifty-two week high of $179.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.97.
IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.
