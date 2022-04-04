StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HOLX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut Hologic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.78.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $76.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.97. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.12. Hologic has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $81.04.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,888,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,675,766,000 after acquiring an additional 532,526 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,332,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $867,584,000 after buying an additional 423,495 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,790,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $442,486,000 after buying an additional 398,923 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 0.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,780,000 after buying an additional 26,894 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,656,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,357,000 after buying an additional 1,171,229 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

