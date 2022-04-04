StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,213. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.36. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $32.96.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $420.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.01 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2113 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.10%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 403.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

