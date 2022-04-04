StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

HLIT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Harmonic to a top pick rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.17.

HLIT opened at $9.34 on Thursday. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $12.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $968.90 million, a PE ratio of 84.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.93 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Harmonic by 236.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,791,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,427,000 after buying an additional 1,960,997 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,257,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Harmonic by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,098,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 557,496 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Harmonic by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,809,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,829,000 after purchasing an additional 534,228 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Harmonic by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,763,000 after purchasing an additional 481,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

