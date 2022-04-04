StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GHL. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.13.

Shares of GHL traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.28. 238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,567. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.10. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $279.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.54% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $116.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 19,541 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $360,531.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 28.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,308,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,132,000 after acquiring an additional 18,070 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 720,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,917,000 after acquiring an additional 18,359 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 417,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 14,781 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 359,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

