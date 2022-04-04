StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

GOGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gogo from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

GOGO stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.00. The company had a trading volume of 33,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,856. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average of $14.68. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.06. Gogo has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $19.82.

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 45.49%. The business had revenue of $92.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Gogo will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Gogo in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

