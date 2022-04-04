StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Globe Life (NYSE:GL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Globe Life from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an underperform rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globe Life from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.57.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Shares of NYSE GL traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.50. The company had a trading volume of 448,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,797. Globe Life has a twelve month low of $85.25 and a twelve month high of $108.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven Kelly Greer sold 6,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $652,111.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Adair sold 6,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total value of $668,773.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,514 in the last three months. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GL. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life (Get Rating)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.