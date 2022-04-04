StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.52. 481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,990. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.55 million, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.55. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $17.15.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.05 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 151.59% and a return on equity of 7.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 9.3%. This is an increase from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.09. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $80,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. 12.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gladstone Investment (Get Rating)

Gladstone Investment Corporation specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.