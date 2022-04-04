StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GNK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NYSE GNK opened at $23.72 on Thursday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $24.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.86.

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 33.27% and a return on equity of 22.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.30%. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.76%.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 25,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $536,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 1,345 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $26,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,480 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 13.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 51.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 140,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 47,483 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

