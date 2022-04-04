StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flagstar Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Flagstar Bancorp stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Flagstar Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $41.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Flagstar Bancorp ( NYSE:FBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.10). Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $383.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 2.41%.

In related news, EVP James Ciroli bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.80 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 41.4% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 15.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

